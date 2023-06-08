Pickup driver shot after car he hit at Detroit gas station followed him to another spot

DETROIT – The driver of a pickup truck was shot after someone inside a car struck at a Detroit gas station followed him to another spot with a long gun, police said.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, in the parking lot of a gas station in the 2900 block of West Warren Avenue, according to authorities.

A 54-year-old man was driving a blue Dodge Durango when he struck the side of a black Chevrolet Camaro, officials said.

Two men got out of the Camaro and spoke to the driver of the Durango before one of them went back to the Camaro and grabbed a long gun, police said.

He pointed the gun at the 54-year-old, who fled the gas station.

Officials said the Camaro followed the Durango to the area of Grand River Avenue and Oakman Boulevard, where shots were fired.

The driver of the Durango was treated for a graze wound, according to authorities.

Detroit police are asking the public for information about the men from the Camaro. The car will have crash damage on the passenger side.

Anyone who recognizes those men, or has any information about this case, is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.