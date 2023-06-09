Clinton Township mom charged with murder after shaking, throwing infant daughter, officials say

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Clinton Township mother has been charged with murder after she shook her 1-month-old daughter and then threw her to the ground, causing fatal injuries, prosecutors said.

Kia Emon Barkley, 31, of Clinton Township, is accused of seriously injuring her infant daughter on March 15. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she died after almost a month.

Barkley was arraigned Thursday, June 8, at 41B Clinton Township District Court on charges of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. The murder charge carries a maximum penalty of life without parole, and the child abuse charge is a life felony.

Bond was set at $1 million, cash/surety, no 10%. If released, Barkley must wear a GPS tether and be on house arrest.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. June 20.