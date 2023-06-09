Family thanks rescuers for saving unresponsive toddler who fell in Macomb County pool

Terrifying moments for a toddler and her parents were the worst 24 hours of their lives after the little girl was found unresponsive in a pool. But help arrived just in time.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Terrifying moments for a toddler and her parents were the worst 24 hours of their lives after the little girl was found unresponsive in a pool.

But help arrived just in time.

“And I just see the police, they arrive, like, from everywhere, I see them coming from my back, from the garage, from all the doors,” said the baby’s father, Salif Lateef.

The family on Thursday (June 8) got a chance to celebrate and appreciate her second chance.

“No word can explain how much I’m thankful for them that I have my daughter back, Lateef said. “It is something, the happiness that I have is way more than when she was born.”

Read: Deputies, firefighters rescue unresponsive toddler who fell in family’s pool in Macomb Township

Lateef will never look the same way at his beautiful baby girl Mira again.

You could call her Mira, but she is a miracle baby.

On Saturday (June 3), Mira’s mom pulled the little girl from their pool.

Prior to the incident, Mira was right with her mom.

“When I pulled her up, I saw her face was blue and some white coming out of her mouth,” said Hana Lateef.

Deputies and firefighters rescued Mira after she fell in the family’s swimming pool in Macomb Township.

Moments later, Macomb County Deputies Jonathon Potocki and Mitchell Blount arrived at the home and continued with the emergency lifesaving measures.

Macomb Township Fire personnel rode in the patrol vehicle while continuing emergency lifesaving measures. Upon arrival, officials said the toddler was breathing and had a pulse.

The toddler was then airlifted to a hospital with Level-II pediatric trauma designation and was reported to be in stable condition.

Hana was on with 911, screaming when dispatch veteran Lindsey McCord found their address expeditiously so officials could rescue their daughter.

“For us, my goal is to calm them down and to use my mom voice to tell them and direct them as I just give them directions and commands,” McCord said.

McCord got the deputies there. They got to Mira, and Thursday (June 8) t, Mira’s mom and dad thanked them for the most precious gift they could ever wish for.

“To see her walk around and laugh and smile, there’s no better feeling,” said Blount.

“A few days later, to see her here smiling and walking around, there’s no better feeling,” said Potocki.

The family told Local 4 that the pool has now been secured.