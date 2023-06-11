Detroit police: 2 suspects attempt to rob officer, take his gun in gas station

Detroit police are looking for two suspects who allegedly attempted to rob a police officer inside a gas station on June 10, 2023.

DETROIT – Police are looking for two suspects accused of attempting to rob a uniformed police officer Saturday inside a Detroit gas station.

According to Detroit police, on Saturday, June 10, an officer had stopped at a BP gas station at the corner of Joy and Southfield roads before their shift. The uniformed officer was inside purchasing something when a male suspect reportedly reached for the officer’s gun.

The officer struggled with the suspect before he was able to “slam the suspect to the ground and regain control of the gun,” police Chief James White said. A second male suspect approached them and pointed a gun at the officer, officials said.

The two suspects then fled the scene. A photo of the suspects can be seen below.

Detroit police are looking for two suspects who allegedly attempted to rob a police officer inside a gas station on June 10, 2023. (WDIV)

Police were still looking for the suspects as of Friday evening. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the suspects’ arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-6110.

The officer attacked was part of the Taylor Swift detail and stopped for gas on his way downtown, according to officials. No other details have been provided at this time.