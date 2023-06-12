St. Clair County man wins $886,062 playing Michigan Lottery

A St. Clair County man won a $886,062 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery, they announced on Monday.

The anonymous 52-year-old bought his ticket in May at Good Time Charlie’s on Downey Road in Capac.

“Me and my brother went to Good Time Charlie’s to get food and play Club Keno,” he said. “When we got to the restaurant, I bought two Club Keno tickets and won $10. I was going to use the winnings to purchase an instant ticket, but I saw the Fast Cash jackpot was over $800,000, so I decided at the last minute to purchase a Jackpot Slots ticket instead.”

The man said when he was in shock saw he won the jackpot.

“Winning is an awesome feeling and a huge relief because it will allow me to help my family,” he said.

The man bought the Fast Cash ticket in May, which are available at 10,500 retailers across Michigan. Fast Cash tickets range in from $2 to $20. Fast Cash jackpots grow with each ticket purchased, and are listed at the top of each ticket.

$81,325,455 in prizes were claimed by players last week. Fast cash jackpots can be won at any time.