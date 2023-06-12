63º

Longtime ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak announces retirement

Who do you think will replace the longtime hosts?

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: (L-R) Host Pat Sajak greets Theresa Feeney, actress Sandra Lee; April Baker, actor Montel Williams, Dolly DeSantis and actress Kristan Cunningham guess at a puzzle during a taping of 'Wheel Of Fortune Celebrity Week' celebrating the television game show's 25th anniversary at Radio City Music Hall on September 29, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak has announced his retirement.

The 40-year television veteran announced Monday (June 12) on Twitter that he will retire after season 41, which starts in September.

“Well, the time has come,” wrote Sajak. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!).”

