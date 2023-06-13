City of Berkley announces partnership to increase free Narcan access for community

A RescueBox hangs on a wall at Berkley Public Safety in Berkley, Michigan. Photo courtesy of Families Against Narcotics.

BERKLEY, Michigan – Berkley announced on Monday they partnered with Families Against Narcotics (FAN) to increase access to no-cost Narcan kits throughout the city.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid. The program looks to reduce overdose deaths by installing RescueBoxes that resemble newspaper vending machines with Narcan kits at the following locations:

Berkley Public Library, (3155 Coolidge Highway.)

Parks and Recreation, (2400 Robina Ave.)

City Hall (3338 Coolidge Highway.)

Public Safety (2395 Twelve Mile Road.)

Community members can take individual kits with doses of Narcan from the boxes during the building’s normal business hours. The Public Safety Department is open 24/7.

“While the City of Berkley has one of the lowest overdose incident rates in the area, many residents privately struggle with controlled substances,” Berkley Public Safety Lieutenant. Andrew Hadfield said. “Having Narcan readily available in our community can be lifesaving. We encourage individuals in our community who struggle with controlled substances to contact us to get connected to the proper resources.”

If a community member believes someone is overdosing, they are encouraged to:

Call 911 immediately.

Administer Narcan or its generic, naloxone

Try to keep the person awake and breathing. Lay the person on their side to prevent choking.

Stay until emergency assistance arrives.

“In the face of Michigan’s opioid crisis, FAN’s RescueBox initiative breaks down barriers by placing naloxone within arm’s reach, transforming public spaces into free distribution sites,” FAN RESCUE Program Supervisor Marissa Engardio said. “We’re thrilled that the City of Berkley has installed four RescueBoxes. By doing so, the city is empowering ordinary people to become community rescuers, extending a lifeline to those at risk of overdose.”

For more information about Families Against Narcotics, click here, and for information about the Berkley Public Safety Department, click here.