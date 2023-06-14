Ambassador Bridge traffic heading into Detroit experiencing delays Wednesday

Traffic flows over the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 after protesters blocked the major border crossing for nearly a week in Windsor, Ontario. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Drivers traveling from Windsor, Ontario into Detroit using the Ambassador Bridge on Wednesday were facing some longer-than-usual delays.

As of noon on Wednesday, June 14, commercial traffic heading into the U.S. on the Ambassador Bridge was facing about a 40-minute wait, compared to the usual average 30 minutes. Bridge officials did not say what was causing the delays, just that the situation was being monitored.

Wait times appeared to be extra delayed throughout the entire first half of Wednesday. Bridge traffic heading into Canada, however, was not impacted by the delays, officials reported.