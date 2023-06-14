Detroit officials investigate house fire that killed woman in her 90s

DETROIT, Mich. – A Detroit woman was killed after her home went up in flames.

According to officials, the woman in her 90s died in a house fire located in the city’s north end.

It is confirmed that the fire occurred on Wednesday morning, but officials have not reported precisely what time.

It is unknown how the fire started. The cause is currently under investigation.

Officials want to remind everyone to have working smoke detectors and a fire escape plan in case of a house fire.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.