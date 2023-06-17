62º

48-year-old man suffers fatal gunshot wound in Eastpointe home; police arrest relative

Police said they found signs of foul play

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A 48-year-old man suffered a fatal gunshot inside a home in Eastpointe.

The shooting occurred Friday (June 16) afternoon in the 16000 block of Stricker Avenue.

At 3:30 p.m., the nephew of the man that was murdered entered the police station and stated that his uncle was possibly murdered.

Officials and detectives conducted a follow-up investigation at the residence and located the suspect.

Inside the home, police said they found signs of foul play, leading to an interview and an arrest.

Officials say the victim, who was related to the suspect, was located a short time later at the rear of the home with a fatal gunshot wound.

The suspect has remained in custody at the Eastpointe Police Department.

Police say they will present the case to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office to decide on appropriate charges.

