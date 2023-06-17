70º

Local News

Annual Run Drugs Out of Town 5K in Macomb County raises money for Families Against Narcotics

Event is one of the largest runs in Macomb County

Megan Woods, Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

FRASER, Mich. – Thousands of people headed to Fraser on Saturday for the annual Run Drugs Out of Town 5K Run/Walk.

The event is one of the largest runs in Macomb County. It is all part of an effort to increase awareness of substance use disorder and help raise money to fund programs Families Against Narcotics provides to the public at no cost.

This year’s event ook place on Saturday, June 17, at 9 a.m. at Fraser High School. The event includes a 5K run and a non-competitive walk. There were vendors, music, teams, and an opening ceremony.

You can learn more about Families Against Narcotics and the event online.

Family coach at Families Against Narcotics shares what the program does for families of people struggling with addiction.

