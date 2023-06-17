Lake Orion man drowns after falling out of boat on lake

LAKE ORION, Mich. – A 55-year-old Lake Orion man died Friday night after he fell out of a boat on Lake Orion and drowned, according to police.

The victim has been identified as Tonino Zaccagnini. His family reported him missing after they noticed some of his personal items floating in the water near a boat house, and an empty boat on the lake.

The Lake Orion Village Police Department called for assistance from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team for a missing boater at 5:40 p.m. on Friday, June 16, in the 600 block of Victoria Island.

Zaccagnini was found by a family friend around 15 feet from shore in about six feet of water. The rescue team recovered him from the water and began CPR.

Zaccagnini was transported to a nearby boat launch where paramedics from the Orion Township Fire Department continued attempting to resuscitate him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is planned and his death is still under investigation.