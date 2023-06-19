Video shows Warren police chase before 3 suspects flee on foot

Newly released dashcam video shows the police chase in Warren that resulted in multiple felony charges for three local men.

Warren police said the chase happened on June 15, when around 4 a.m., officers in the area of Stephens and Hayes located a stolen vehicle, and initiated a stop. The driver of the 2015 Chrysler 300 fled the scene in the vehicle, police said.

Warren police began to pursue the vehicle, which included two additional passengers. The chase continued through Warren into Detroit, and then onto I-75, where the suspects exited onto Jefferson Avenue.

(Watch the video of the police pursuit from Warren police in the video player above)

The vehicle suddenly stopped in the area of I-94 near Kelley in Harper Woods. The suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot in different directions, according to police.

Shortly after, all three suspects were located and arrested without incident. Police found a handgun, ammunition, and a “large” quantity of narcotic pills inside the vehicle.

The suspects were identified as 19-year-old Marquez Bridges of Detroit (driver), 20-year-old Darius Johnson of Detroit, and 20-year-old Jamell McLaughlin of Warren.

All three are facing drug and weapons related felony charges, as well as resisting and obstruction police. Bridges was charged with fleeing and eluding.

All three suspects were arraigned at the 37th District Court in Warren wherein not guilty pleas were entered.