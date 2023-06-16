3 men charged with multiple felonies after lengthy vehicle pursuit with Warren police

Men were identified as (driver) Marquez Bridges, 19, (Left) from Detroit; Darius Johnson, 20, (Middle) from Detroit; and Jamell McLaughlin, 20, (Right) from Warren.

WARREN, Mich. – Three men have been charged with multiple felonies after a lengthy vehicle pursuit with Warren police.

The pursuit occurred Thursday (June 15) at 4:05 a.m. when patrol officers were on routine patrol in the area of Stephens Road and Hayes Avenue when their attention was drawn to a black 2015 Chrysler 300.

The men were identified as (driver) Marquez Bridges, 19, from Detroit; Darius Johnson, 20, from Detroit; and Jamell McLaughlin, 20, from Warren.

Secretary of State records indicated that the Chrysler was reported stolen from Farmington Hills in April 2023.

Officials observed that a driver and two additional occupants occupied the vehicle.

Warren police went to affect a stop on the Chrysler, with the vehicle immediately fleeing from officers, causing a pursuit at moderate speeds through several streets in Warren and Detroit.

The pursuit continued onto I-75, wherein the suspects exited onto Jefferson Avenue and evaded police.

Eventually, the vehicle suddenly stopped in the area of I-94 and Kelley in Harper Woods, where all three men hopped out of the vehicle and fled on foot in various directions.

Officials, along with a police K9 from Michigan State Police, established a perimeter and searched for the men.

All three were arrested without incident. Inside the Chrysler, officers located a handgun, ammunition, a large quantity of narcotic pills, and an assorted amount of cash.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office issued the following charges:

Marquez Bridges: Fleeing and Eluding third-degree (five-year felony), Felony Firearm (Two-year felony), Receiving and Concealing a stolen motor vehicle (Five-year felony), Carrying a Concealed Weapon (Five-year felony), Resisting and Obstructing police (Two-year felony), and Possession of a stolen financial transaction device (Four-year felony)

Darius Johnson: Controlled Substance-Manufacture/Delivery of Schedule 2 Narcotic (Five-year felony), Felony Firearm (Two-year felony), Receiving and Concealing stolen motor vehicle (Five-year felony), Carrying a Concealed Weapon (Five-year felony), and Resisting and Obstructing police (Two-year felony)

Jamell McLaughlin: Receiving and Concealing a stolen motor vehicle (Five-year felony), Carrying a Concealed Weapon (Five-year felony), Resisting and Obstructing police (Two-year felony), and Possession of a stolen financial transaction device (Four-year felony)

“These arrests show that Warren Officers are always on the lookout for criminal activity,” said Warren Police Department Commissioner William Dwyer. “What started out as an investigation into a stolen vehicle turned out to uncover much more serious criminal activity. Officers not only recovered a person’s stolen vehicle but also took a handgun and numerous narcotic pills off the street. I commend the prosecutor’s office for issuing appropriate charges and am proud that the judge issued a satisfactory bond which will help ensure that these suspects can no longer harm members of the community. The Warren Police Department will remain proactive in identifying, investigating, and seeking charges against anybody who attempts to flee from officers.”

All three men were arraigned at the 37th District Court in Warren, where they all entered a not-guilty plea.

Bridges’ bond was set at $300,000 cash/surety only, with a GPS tether required if released.

Johnson’s bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety only, with a GPS tether required if released.

McLaughlin’s bond was set at $150,000 cash/surety only, with a GPS tether required if released.

The next court date for all three defendants is scheduled for June 29.