Man walks up to trooper at Taylor gas pump, says he shot girlfriend; woman found dead at motel

TAYLOR, Mich. – A man walked up to a state trooper at a gas pump in Taylor and said he had shot his girlfriend, who was later found dead in a motel room.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Tel Wick Inn on Telegraph Road near Wick Road in Taylor.

Officials said a man in his early 40s walked up to a Michigan State Police trooper who was filling up his car at the nearby gas station after his shift.

The man told the trooper that he had just shot his girlfriend and needed to be arrested.

Taylor police went to the man’s motel room and found his girlfriend dead from a gunshot wound, they said.

The man was arrested and confessed to the shooting, according to authorities.

The case could be sent to prosecutors by Thursday morning for a charging decision.