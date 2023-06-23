Parents sue Detroit Public Schools Community District for failing to report child abuse

Parents are accusing administrators at Detroit Public Schools Community District of abuse of power and failing to report child abuse. The parents filed a lawsuit against DPSCD and Moses Field Elementary School principals, alleging coverup of child abuse. They announced the lawsuit during a press conference Thursday.

Parents are accusing administrators at Detroit Public Schools Community District of abuse of power and failing to report child abuse.

The parents filed a lawsuit against DPSCD and Moses Field Elementary School principals, alleging coverup of child abuse. They announced the lawsuit during a press conference Thursday (June 22).

Moses Field Elementary School educates children with disabilities.

“The suit accuses the district and administrators at the center of not reporting substantiated incidents of abuse to Child Protective Services, failing to immediately remove the abusers from the school, allowing students to suffer for months, and withholding information from parents,” stated a press release on behalf of the parents.

“This has to stop,” said Tanisha Floyd, the parent of a 12-year-old non-verbal student with disabilities. “These are children, and they don’t even have a voice for themselves. No one should be abusing them.”

According to the attorneys representing the parents, some of the abuse was captured on the school’s surveillance system. It included photographs of children restrained in Rifton chairs that are meant to improve posture for kids who use wheelchairs.

The parents want to see the administrators held accountable and systematic change implemented.

DPSCD sent the following statement in response to the lawsuit filed.