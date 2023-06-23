71º

Local News

Parents sue Detroit Public Schools Community District for failing to report child abuse

Some of the abuse was captured on schools surveillance system

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Detroit Public Schools Community District, DPSCD
Parents are accusing administrators at Detroit Public Schools Community District of abuse of power and failing to report child abuse. The parents filed a lawsuit against DPSCD and Moses Field Elementary School principals, alleging coverup of child abuse. They announced the lawsuit during a press conference Thursday.

Parents are accusing administrators at Detroit Public Schools Community District of abuse of power and failing to report child abuse.

The parents filed a lawsuit against DPSCD and Moses Field Elementary School principals, alleging coverup of child abuse. They announced the lawsuit during a press conference Thursday (June 22).

Moses Field Elementary School educates children with disabilities.

“The suit accuses the district and administrators at the center of not reporting substantiated incidents of abuse to Child Protective Services, failing to immediately remove the abusers from the school, allowing students to suffer for months, and withholding information from parents,” stated a press release on behalf of the parents.

“This has to stop,” said Tanisha Floyd, the parent of a 12-year-old non-verbal student with disabilities. “These are children, and they don’t even have a voice for themselves. No one should be abusing them.”

According to the attorneys representing the parents, some of the abuse was captured on the school’s surveillance system. It included photographs of children restrained in Rifton chairs that are meant to improve posture for kids who use wheelchairs.

The parents want to see the administrators held accountable and systematic change implemented.

DPSCD sent the following statement in response to the lawsuit filed.

“The District removed two paraprofessionals from Moses Field immediately once allegations of student abuse surfaced. The final investigation revealed improper conduct by both employees, one of which is facing criminal charges; both employees are no longer employed by the District. At this point, there is no evidence that the school or Central Office administration failed to report abuse against children at the school. The District is prepared to defend itself through facts in Court, if necessary.”

Detroit Public Schools Community District

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jacqueline Francis is an award-winning journalist who joined the WDIV team in September 2022. Prior to Local 4, she reported for the NBC affiliate in West Michigan. When she’s not on the job, Jacqueline enjoys taking advantage of all the wonders Michigan has to offer, from ski trips up north to beach days with her dog, Ace.

email

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter