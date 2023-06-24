81º

DTE Energy line worker electrocuted in Detroit

Worker came in contact with live equipment

Power lines in Detroit

A line worker doing contract work for DTE Energy was electrocuted on Saturday in Detroit.

The incident happened near West Outer Drive and Annabelle in Detroit, near the border of Lincoln Park.

DTE Energy said the worker came in contact with live equipment and was fatally wounded.

The line worker has not been identified.

“His employer is in the process of informing his family and colleagues, and is asking for time and respect to make those notifications. We send our love and support to his family and loved ones,” DTE Energy said in a statement.

