Owners of an equestrian center charged with child pornography, exploitation in St. Clair County

St. Clair County, Mich. – The owners of a St. Clair County equestrian facility are facing child pornography and sexual exploitation charges.

Todd Alan Sabb-Visga, 47, and his husband, Austin Ray Sabb-Visga, 29, were charged Friday (June 23) with sexual exploitation of children, possessing child porn, and receiving/distributing child porn and conspiracy.

The couple runs Smiths Creek Equestrian Center.

According to court documents, the couple was accused of sexually assaulting children and recording it.

A tipster recently came forward, telling authorities one of the men sent him sexually explicit content.

Court documents report the victims to have been eight and 12 years old.

Kevin Linkey, who runs a community Facebook page, said rumors surfaced in the past about the couple, but nothing came of it.

“Two years ago, there were allegations made about stuff of this nature, and the people that levied the allegations were basically ostracized and were told that they were liars, and they were kicked out of this barn,” said Linkey.

Linkey and other community members said the equestrian facility holds several kids’ events and parties.