Vertical farming infrastructure proposed in Detroit to support local food system

DETROIT – Detroit-based Bedrock and indoor farming company Vertical Harvest announced today plans to explore building a vertical farm in Detroit.

The 60,000 square foot structure would stand 74 feet tall in Detroit’s Milwaukee Junction neighborhood. The 205,000 square-foot growing canopy would produce around 2.2 million pounds of fresh vegetables year-round, including lettuces, petite greens, microgreens and herbs.

The vertical design would create 100 acres worth of output on half-an-acre of land. Vertical Harvest would also distribute over 70% of the food grown at the location within 100 miles of Detroit.

“In Detroit, a significant portion of the population does not have easy access to fresh produce,” said Bedrock CEO Kofi Bonner. Most importantly, Vertical Harvest products will be made accessible to civic institutions for quick and efficient delivery to our neighborhoods.”

The farm would launch in 2025, and create 50 local jobs with 40% being reserved for people with disabilities and those focused on career-growth opportunities. It would also be expected to use 95% less water than traditional farms, and run on clean energy.