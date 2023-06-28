Bodycam footage shows how 3 children narrowly escaped being killed by their mother in Calhoun County

Bodycam footage captures the moment officers kicked in the door and found a 35-year-old mother holding her 2-year-old daughter underwater in the bathtub of their home in Calhoun County.

Police pulled the little girl out and immediately began CPR, managing to revive her.

That was the start of what they’d found inside the home on Bluestem Court in Albion, as two other children, ages two and four, were found with stab wounds, and they had been forced to drink cleaning chemicals.

Police got all the children out of the house and to the hospital expeditiously.

Officials say they were alerted by the children’s 15-year-old sister, who called 911.

“I know it was pretty frantic, and there was crying in the background they were saying and screaming, and she was saying her mom was trying to kill her sisters,” said Albion Chief of Public Safety Scott Kipp.

The children’s mother is in custody.

Kipp says his people have been at the house before for domestic assault towards the mother but never for child abuse.

The 35-year-old mother was charged with three counts of attempted murder and is expected to make her initial court appearance this week.