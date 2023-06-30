87º

Tow to Go program offers free rides, tows to impaired Michigan drivers over 4th of July holiday

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

The AAA is activating the Tow to Go program in Michigan over the 4th of July holiday.

The AAA’s Tow to Go program is a free service meant to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The program sends a tow truck to transport an impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”

The Tow to Go program is active from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, until 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5. These free, confidential, rides are available to AAA members and non-members.

The AAA offers Tow to Go in Michigan and several other states. Those states include FL, GA, IA, MI, ND, NE, TN, WI, CO (Denver), NC (Charlotte), IN (Fort Wayne/South Bend).

You can call the Tow to Go program at 855-286-9246. The program will take one person and their vehicle to a safe location with a 10-mile radius. Rides cannot be scheduled in advance.

The Tow to Go program is meant to be a safety net for people that did not plan ahead. In some cases, the AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired person a safe ride home.

The Tow to Go program may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

