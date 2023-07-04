Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating contest: When it’s live, how to watch, everything you need to know

(Julia Nikhinson, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo pose with 63 and 40 hot dogs, respectively, after winning the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on Monday, July 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

The latest edition of Nathan’s Famous hot dog eating competition is back this Fourth of July -- here’s how and when you can watch.

When to watch

The festivities begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, with the women’s hot dog eating competition.

The men’s contest will begin about 90 minutes later, at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

How to watch

Coverage of the women’s competition begins at 10:45 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN3, which is an online broadcast. The contest will be broadcast live on ESPN3.

At noon, ESPN2 will begin coverage of the men’s competition.

The hot dog eating contest will be re-aired five more times throughout the day:

2 p.m. on ESPNEWS

5 p.m. on ESPN

6 p.m. on ESPNEWS

7 p.m. on ESPN2

11:30 p.m. on ESPN2

SportsCenter Anchor John Anderson and Major League Eating President Rich Shea will call the event. Renee James will report from the site.

Who will win?

We all know who’s probably going to win the men’s contest: 15-time champion Joey Chestnut. He has the most hot dog eating championships in history and owns the world record of 76 hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes.

He ate 63 hot dogs and buns during last year’s win.

Miki Sudo has been nearly as dominant in the women’s competition, winning eight titles. She’ll aim to top her record of 48.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

In 2022, Sudo ate 40 hot dogs and buns for the victory.

Where is it held?

The competition is held every year at the Nathan’s Famous restaurant in Coney Island.