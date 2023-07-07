Sterling Heights teen arrested for selling vape pens, THC products to high schoolers

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Sterling Heights teenager has been arrested for selling vape dispensers and THC products to high schoolers in the area.

A Shelby Township school resource officer said he received a call in May 2023 from a Utica Community Schools administrator because a parent caught their child with a vape pen at home.

Officials investigated and found several other students in possession of vape dispensers and THC cartridges at school.

Shelby Township investigators identified Saveer Esho, 19, of Sterling Heights, as the person who was selling the products to the students.

Esho was pulled over by Shelby Township officers, who found marijuana products and nicotine vapes in his car, they said.

He was arrested and taken to the police station. Officials said Esho admitted to selling marijuana and tobacco products to minors in the past. He also said he had sold and delivered those products to students on school grounds at three nearby high schools, according to authorities.

Esho was arraigned June 28 and charged with delivering a controlled substance to a minor, possession of a forged state ID card, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He was given a $50,000 bond, cash/surety.