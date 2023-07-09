Feedback encouraged on mobility changes proposed for Detroit’s Belle Isle

DETROIT – A mobility study is underway to help make Detroit’s Belle Isle safer and easier to navigate.

An event was held Saturday at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum for community members to offer thoughts on proposed mobility changes, and to share what they enjoy about the island.

“One of the issues is congestion and traffic speeds, so we want to slow traffic down and make it safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers,” said Amanda Treadwell, urban area field planner.

Potential changes include two-way traffic, mobility hubs, improved parking, more signage, and bike lanes. The reaction to the proposed changes was mixed.

Some attendees thought the roadways should remain one-way, while while others thought two-way would aid traffic flow. Others thought that it should not be a priority to make the island “more accessible to cars.”

Either way, public comment is a major part of this mobility study. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Department of Transportation, and the Belle Isle Conservancy are working together on the study, which is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

“It’s always good to make improvements, but you gotta make sure those improvements are consistent with people who use the island, and that you don’t have people up here making decisions for people on the ground,” said.

Feedback on the proposed changes is welcome and will be accepted until July 24. Comments can be emailed to Treadwell at treadwell@michigan.gov, or you can call and leave a message at 313-261-5059.