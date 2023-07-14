Invasive species posing threats to Michigan’s Great Lakes: Here’s what you can do

TRENTON, Mich. – There’s nothing quite like a Pure Michigan summer, especially along the beautiful Great Lakes -- but there’s always the risk of invasive species destroying what we hold dear.

Invasive species like zebra mussels and lampreys are posing a troubling risk to the stunning waters that surround Michigan.

“People experience zebra mussels or quagga mussels, and there’s been an invasion of crayfish that’s come in that they’re trying to control and keep from getting too prolific, because they’ll eat up food supplies and affect the native food chain,” said Ron Olson, chief of parks and recreation with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Zebra mussels should be disposed of. When it comes to plant life, several states, including Michigan, are now battling a rise in starry stonewarts.

“To get rid of them is vey difficult to manage ... but when they get en mass, it can create problems for navigating your boat, getting it caught up in propellers, and things like that,” Olson said.

Boaters are vital when it comes to protecting the environment and reducing the spread of invasive aquatic species.

“There’s so much that you need to do, even when you get off the water,” said Jessie Fletcher, who works with Michigan’s Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas. “It’s not just about getting on the water having fun.”

The state and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommends boaters follow the clean-drain-dry method:

Clean off visible aquatic plants, animals, and mud from all equipment before leaving water access.

Drain the motor, bilge, live well, and other water containing devices before leaving water access.

Dry everything for at least five days, or wipe with a towel before reuse.

“When you get off, [make] sure that you clean, drain, dry your boat, looking just for any kind of vegetation, any kind of animals that might have hitchhiked and come along for the ride, and make sure that they stay on site when you take your boat to your next fun vacation,” Fletcher said.

If you’re fishing, stay vigilant and keep an eye out for lampreys. Experts say that if you spot one on a fish, don’t throw it back in the water.

“It latches onto fish, particularly game fish, salmon and the like, and they basically suck blood from the fish and eventually diminish them and could kill them,” Olson said.

So far, preventative measures have kept invasive carp, also knows as Asian carp, at bay across the Great Lakes.

“They’re really disruptive to food webs, to native species, and so it’s just important to prevent establishment so that we’re not stuck on the back foot and trying to remove the populations once they’re here,” Fletcher said.

Experts say as climate change evolves, invasive species typically found in other parts of the world are popping up in new places, including here in Michigan.

“Honestly, it’s conversations like this that give me a lot of hope. You know, people are really interested in learning not only what invasives they’re seeing when they go out and about, but [also] the invasives that pop up in their backyard,” Fletcher said.

Your biggest ally in the fight against invasive specifies is your local cooperative invasive species management area, and each county has their own -- that’s how specific it can get. You can contact them for information on the invasive species in your area -- click here to see a list of CISMAs in Michigan.

Learn more about invasive species in Michigan on the state’s website here.