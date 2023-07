DEARBORN, Mich. – A man accused of pushing a child and stealing his bicycle has turned himself in, according to Dearborn police.

The child sustained minor injuries when he was pushed off his bicycle on Thursday, July 13, in the area of 14541 Michigan Avenue. The suspect fled the scene on the child’s bicycle.

The child received a new bicycle on Friday. Michigan Rep. Alabas Farhat bought the new bicycle and delivered it to the child himself.

