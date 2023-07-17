Couple gives Local 4 rare glimpse of what Boblo Island looks like now

When people talk about Boblo Island, it’s often about the memories of visiting the amusement park or the boat rides to the island.

Boblo Island was a unique destination for families in both the United States and Canada for 95 years, beginning in 1898. The amusement park closed in 1993.

The island is now owned by a Amico, a Windsor-based development construction company. It is now known as Bois Blanc Island, the privately owned island contains 150 homes with 220 more coming soon.

Melissa and Dave Buzzeo own the only available AirBNB on the island. They took our Jason Colthorp on a tour of the island. They met him in Amherstburg, Ontario, the only way to ferry to the island.

“There are a lot of people who have sought us because they used to come to the island,” said Melissa Buzzeo. “As soon as they saw there was a rental to bring their family and share some of the memories, they found us, and they’ve come.”

While there is a lot of new development going on, there are signs of its past. The Dance Hall, the theatre building, two stone bathrooms, a stone building that was used as the amusement park’s powerhouse, and the original boat ramp that was once the main entrance still dot the island.

“I think it’s so cool,” Buzzeo said. “I’d love to see it restored. It’s so beautiful -- it’s a beautiful building.”

The original island lighthouse and the restored Blockhouse that was used in the War of 1812 also inhabit the island’s grounds.

Amico told Local 4 that The Blockhouse contains various artifacts that have been found on the island over the years to display its rich history.

The new development has also put in safeguards to protect some of the endangered species that call the island home. Amico said the safeguards include “almost half of the south end being preserved and/or restored to a natural environment state to ensure these species not only survive but thrive. If one is looking for a place to live in a rather unique natural setting, Boblo Island is a wonderful choice.”

“The infrastructure has now been completed to provide 220 residential building lots in the south end of the island to compliment the 150 or so dwelling units in the north end of the island,” Amico said.

The Buzzeos showed Local 4 a lot of beauty on the island, including a beach Dave pointed out as a good spot for people to paddle board or canoe.

As they took Local 4 around the island, Melissa said, “We see the potential. We’re going to be able to watch it grow. Every time I’m here, I say to myself, ‘I can’t believe this is Boblo and I can’t believe I’m here.’”

To check out the Buzzeos’ home on the island, click here.

Click here to learn more about the home opportunities on the island in Amico’s development.

Click here to read a WDET piece on Boblo Island.