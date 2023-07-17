Henry Ford Health confirms data breach affecting 168,000 patients

DETROIT – Henry Ford Health has confirmed that an email phishing scheme led to a data breach affecting 168,000 patients.

Patients were told Monday that someone conducting an email phishing scheme gained access to business email accounts on March 30, 2023. That access was quickly discovered, and the email accounts were secured, according to officials.

Some patient information was contained in the affected emails, but it’s unclear if that information was accessed, according to Henry Ford Health. This discovery was made on May 16. The affected information might have included name, gender, date of birth, age, lab results, procedure type, diagnosis, date of service, telephone number, medical record number and/or internal tracking number.

Henry Ford Health is adding security measures and further training to employees.

Anyone with questions should call the Incident Response Line at 833-627-2685 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Here’s a statement from Henry Ford Health: