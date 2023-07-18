Detroit police want help finding missing 39-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 39-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.
Tamika Carroll left her residence in the 19400 block of Riopelle Street Thursday (July 13) at 2:54 p.m. and failed to return home.
Carroll was last seen wearing a gray MTV t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and white Nike Air Max shoes.
She is known to hang around Motor City casino.
Carroll’s family says she sufferers from schizophrenia.
|Tamika Carroll
|Details
|Age
|39
|Height
|5′4″
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|145
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.