64º

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 39-year-old woman

Tamika Carroll last seen on May 24

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
Police are seeking information about a 39-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 39-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Tamika Carroll left her residence in the 19400 block of Riopelle Street Thursday (July 13) at 2:54 p.m. and failed to return home.

Carroll was last seen wearing a gray MTV t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and white Nike Air Max shoes.

She is known to hang around Motor City casino.

Carroll’s family says she sufferers from schizophrenia.

Tamika CarrollDetails
Age39
Height5′4″
HairBlack
Weight145
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter