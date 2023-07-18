Detroit police want help finding missing 39-year-old woman

Police are seeking information about a 39-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 39-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit.

Tamika Carroll left her residence in the 19400 block of Riopelle Street Thursday (July 13) at 2:54 p.m. and failed to return home.

Carroll was last seen wearing a gray MTV t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and white Nike Air Max shoes.

She is known to hang around Motor City casino.

Carroll’s family says she sufferers from schizophrenia.

Tamika Carroll Details Age 39 Height 5′4″ Hair Black Weight 145 Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1101 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

