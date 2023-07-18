Escaped murder suspect who fled from Montana to Michigan while being transported has been arrested

After being transported from Montana to Michigan, Chadwick Shane Mobile, 42, was arrested and charged in Lapeer County.

The arrest occurred Monday (July 10), and the charges against the 42-year-old man stem from his connection to the murder of Andrea Eilber, who was shot at a relative’s home in Lapeer County.

Officials said the evidence found at the scene was tested for DNA during the immediate investigation and again in 2022 in a renewed effort that positively identified Mobley, who lived in Utah then.

Police said Mobley fled the state shortly after questioning by Michigan State Police and was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department in Libby, Montana.

While being transported from Montana to Michigan for arraignment, Mobley escaped the custody of Prisoner Transport Services.

The 42-year-old was charged with one count of first-degree murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole, one count of felony murder, a felony that carries a life sentence with the possibility of parole, and one count of felony firearm, a two-year felony.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Friday (July 28) at 9 a.m.