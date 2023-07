The Sterling Heights Police Department has released bodycam footage that showed an officer leaping into action to help save a drowning 2-year-old at a pool party.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Sterling Heights Police Department has released bodycam footage that showed an officer leaping into action to help save a drowning 2-year-old at a pool party.

The incident occurred Sunday (July 9) in Sterling Heights.

The heroics of Officer Nathan Sears saving a drowning toddler was outstanding, but the important key information of the story starts with the parents knowing proper CPR.