Hundreds gather to honor life of 10-year-old girl who died during cheerleading practice in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Hundreds came out Tuesday night to support the family of 10-year-old Monea Pace, who died last Friday after cheer practice in Southfield.

Pace was a standout cheerleader for the Southfield-Lathrup Falcons football and cheer youth sports organization.

Thousands of children have gone through the Falcons programs for decades.

“She loved cheer so much,” said her grandmother Tanza Norfleet.

It seemed to be just another practice last Friday (July 14) until Pace collapsed as she was having trouble breathing.

Someone called 911 as they tried using lifesaving measures but she never regained consciousness and died at the hospital.

An autopsy is pending.

Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday (July 22), but the Falcons family came out Tuesday night to let the family know they were in their prayers.

The season will be dedicated to Pace, and the Falcons have started a GoFundMe for the family to help with funeral expenses as the family really needs help.