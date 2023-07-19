62º

LIVE

Local News

Hundreds gather to honor life of 10-year-old girl who died during cheerleading practice in Southfield

Autopsy is pending

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Southfield, Oakland County

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Hundreds came out Tuesday night to support the family of 10-year-old Monea Pace, who died last Friday after cheer practice in Southfield.

Pace was a standout cheerleader for the Southfield-Lathrup Falcons football and cheer youth sports organization.

Thousands of children have gone through the Falcons programs for decades.

“She loved cheer so much,” said her grandmother Tanza Norfleet.

It seemed to be just another practice last Friday (July 14) until Pace collapsed as she was having trouble breathing.

Someone called 911 as they tried using lifesaving measures but she never regained consciousness and died at the hospital.

An autopsy is pending.

Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday (July 22), but the Falcons family came out Tuesday night to let the family know they were in their prayers.

The season will be dedicated to Pace, and the Falcons have started a GoFundMe for the family to help with funeral expenses as the family really needs help.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter