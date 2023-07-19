Southfield girl, 10, collapses amid cheerleading practice, dies at hospital

Monea Pace, 10, remembered as vivacious, loving girl after she collapsed amid cheerleading practice in Southfield and died on July 14, 2023.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – An awful scene unfolded last week when a 10-year-old Southfield girl suddenly collapsed during cheerleading practice and died of unknown causes.

On Friday, July 14, members of the Southfield-Lathrup Falcons Football and Cheer youth sports organization were practicing when a cheerleader collapsed, struggling to breathe. First responders were called and lifesaving measures were attempted, but 10-year-old Monea Pace never regained consciousness.

Pace died at the hospital that night. The family is waiting for the medical examiner’s office to identify the cause of death.

The young girl was known as a standout cheerleader for the Falcons organization. Pace was so good that she won a yearlong scholarship to a dance academy.

“She loved to cheer so much,” said Tanza Norfleet, Pace’s grandmother. “She’s been cheering ... this would be her third year. The first year she cheered, she was really good -- they moved her up a class. The second year, she won cheerleader of the year.”

Pace’s death was a complete shock to her family and her peers. She’s remembered by her loved ones as a vivacious and loving young girl who couldn’t be kept from the practice field.

Hundreds of people convened Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil to show their support for Pace’s heartbroken family. Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday, July 22.

The Falcons are dedicating the season to the young girl. The sports organization set up a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family to help with funeral expenses.

The first Falcons football game scheduled for this Sunday has been canceled out of respect for Pace and her family.

