83º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

14-year-old boy killed in stabbing on Detroit’s west side, officials say

Teenager stabbed during altercation, police say

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County
Police lights at a crime scene.

DETROIT – A 14-year-old boy was killed in a stabbing Tuesday on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The attack happened at 9:08 p.m. Thursday, July 25, on Burgess Road near Thatcher Road. That’s near the intersection of Lahser Road and Grand River Avenue.

Officials said the teenager got into an altercation with another person, and that person stabbed him before fleeing the scene.

The 14-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police said they don’t have any information about the person responsible. The investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email