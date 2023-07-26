14-year-old boy killed in stabbing on Detroit’s west side, officials say

DETROIT – A 14-year-old boy was killed in a stabbing Tuesday on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The attack happened at 9:08 p.m. Thursday, July 25, on Burgess Road near Thatcher Road. That’s near the intersection of Lahser Road and Grand River Avenue.

Officials said the teenager got into an altercation with another person, and that person stabbed him before fleeing the scene.

The 14-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police said they don’t have any information about the person responsible. The investigation continues.