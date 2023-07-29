Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers for July 28, 2023

Here are the winning numbers from the Friday, July 28, 2023, Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot reached $940 million before Friday’s drawing and has a cash option of $472 million.

Winning Mega Millions numbers on July 28, 2023 : 52-28-05-63-10

Mega Ball: 18

Megaplier: 5

If someone wins the jackpot, it would be the second largest Mega Millions jackpot won in 2023. In January, a player in Maine won a $1.348 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

A Michigan player won a $1 million prize in the July 21 drawing. The ticket was sold at Hunter and Wayne Liquor in Westland.

In 2021, an Oakland County lottery club won a 41.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.

How to play Mega Millions

Mega Millons drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

Each Mega Millions play is $2. For an additional $1 per play, players can add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They can be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com or one of 10,500 retailers around the state until 10:45 p.m. the day of the drawing.

