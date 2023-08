Starting Monday, more people will be eligible to donate blood. The Food and Drug Administration has changed guidelines that previously excluded most gay and bisexual men from donating.

Starting Monday, more people will be eligible to donate blood.

The Food and Drug Administration has changed guidelines that previously excluded most gay and bisexual men from donating.

The Red Cross is one of the first blood banks to implement the new guidelines, which now use an individually based risk assessment. It’s a welcomed change for many would-be donors.

You can watch the full story in the video above.

Click here to view the new blood donation guidelines.

Click here to make an appointment to donate blood.