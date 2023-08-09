Check Mega Millions winning numbers for Aug. 8, 2023, drawing here; jackpot at $1.58 billion

DETROIT – The winning numbers for the Aug. 8, 2023, Mega Millions drawing have been revealed, and a jackpot worth $1.58 billion is up for grabs.

Winning Mega Millions numbers for Aug. 8, 2023: 32-19-13-33-20

Mega Ball: 14

Megaplier: 2x

The jackpot climbed to $1.58 billion, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. The cash option was $783 million at that time.

As of that update, Michiganders had bought nearly 3.7 million tickets for the drawing. Between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, about 207,000 tickets were being bought per hour.

Two players have won prizes during this jackpot run, which began in April: a $1 million win on July 21 from a ticket bought in Westland, and a $2 million win on Aug. 4 with a ticket bought online.

This would be the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won. The current record was set in October 2018: a $1.537 jackpot in South Carolina.

Here’s what to know about playing the Mega Millions:

When are Mega Millions drawings?

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 10:00 p.m. Central Time, 9:00 p.m. Mountain Time, 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Drawings are held at WSB-TV in Atlanta, Georgia. Check with your state lottery for the cut-off time to purchase tickets.

How can you find Mega Millions results?

Right here on the official Mega Millions website. Winning numbers are posted shortly after each drawing. Information on the number of winners is posted on Wednesday and Saturday mornings after Mega Millions lottery security has verified winning ticket sales.

How are Mega Millions jackpots calculated?

Members of the Mega Millions group meet every Tuesday and Friday morning to determine the game’s estimated jackpots for the next two drawings. Lottery Directors and finance representatives share their state’s individual sales forecasts during that meeting to estimate the total sales that are projected for those drawings. Those sales estimates are then used to determine the estimated cash value of the jackpots and the advertised annuity values, with the annuity value based on that day’s 30-year U.S. Treasuries rate, which can change day to day. The rate on any drawing day is often different from the rate on the previous drawing day, when the jackpot is first estimated.

If a player wins tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot, it would be the second largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year. In January, a Maine player won a $1.348 billion Mega Millions Jackpot. The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in Michigan in January 2021 by an Oakland County lottery club. The club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.