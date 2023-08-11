14-year-old boy shot at home on Detroit’s east side

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at a home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT – Police say a 14-year-old boy has been shot at a home on Detroit’s east side.

The shooting occurred Friday (Aug. 11) at 12:45 p.m. on east Remington Avenue near Dequindre Street.

Police say this isn’t the first time a minor has been shot at that home, but the answer to everyone’s question is to figure out how did the shooting happen.

“All we know is that there were some kids at this home, and someone had a gun, and someone was shot,” said Detroit police Commander Jacqueline Pritchett. “The investigators are talking to the residents at the house to see what actually occurred.”

There’s no word on the teen’s condition other than he was taken into surgery.