Video: Pilots eject from jet before it crashes at Michigan air show

A fighter jet performing at an air show near Willow Run Airport crashed on Sunday.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Incredible video shows two pilots ejecting from a jet right before it crashed at a Michigan air show on Sunday in Ypsilanti.

Thunder Over Michigan was taking place Sunday at the airport, featuring several aircraft, including the MiG-23 aircraft, performing various maneuvers in the air.

A spokesperson for the event told Local 4 the MiG-23 aircraft crashed. The pilots in the jet safely ejected and have been found. They were transported to a local hospital and are expected to be okay.

This was the 25th year of the Thunder Over Michigan show, which started on Saturday and was set to conclude on Sunday.