Video: Pilots eject from jet before it crashes at Michigan air show

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Incredible video shows two pilots ejecting from a jet right before it crashed at a Michigan air show on Sunday in Ypsilanti.
Thunder Over Michigan was taking place Sunday at the airport, featuring several aircraft, including the MiG-23 aircraft, performing various maneuvers in the air.
A spokesperson for the event told Local 4 the MiG-23 aircraft crashed. The pilots in the jet safely ejected and have been found. They were transported to a local hospital and are expected to be okay.
This was the 25th year of the Thunder Over Michigan show, which started on Saturday and was set to conclude on Sunday.