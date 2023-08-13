82º
Video: Pilots eject from jet before it crashes at Michigan air show

Jet crashed during air show at Willow Run

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

A fighter jet performing at an air show near Willow Run Airport crashed on Sunday.

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Incredible video shows two pilots ejecting from a jet right before it crashed at a Michigan air show on Sunday in Ypsilanti.

Thunder Over Michigan was taking place Sunday at the airport, featuring several aircraft, including the MiG-23 aircraft, performing various maneuvers in the air.

A spokesperson for the event told Local 4 the MiG-23 aircraft crashed. The pilots in the jet safely ejected and have been found. They were transported to a local hospital and are expected to be okay.

This was the 25th year of the Thunder Over Michigan show, which started on Saturday and was set to conclude on Sunday.

Jet crashes at Thunder Over Michigan. (WDIV)

