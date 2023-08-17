Michigan State University will allow alcohol to be sold at sporting events

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has given the for OK for alcohol to be sold at sporting events.

That includes several venues: Spartan Stadium, Breslin Student Events Center, Munn Ice Arena, Old College Field (Demartin Soccer Stadium), Secchia Stadium, and McLane Baseball Stadium.

Next, the university has to apply for liquor licenses. The first beers could be poured as soon as the third week of the season.

This comes a month after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation to allow alcohol to be sold at college sporting events and make liquor-to-go permanent.

Michigan State now joins 11 other universities in the Big Ten.

The University’s board of trustees had a special meeting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. It lasted 12 minutes and included one public comment, which was in support of the ordinance revision.

Interim university president Teresa Woodruff said there is data from other Big Ten schools related to selling alcohol at games.

“A 50% reduction of arrests in the stadium at the University of Iowa. An 87% reduction of alcohol-related incidents at games since the sale of alcohol at Penn State,” Woodruff said.

Vice President of Student Life and Engagement, Vennie Gore, said, “Data from police and public safety departments at peer institutions within the Big Ten shows that there was not an increase in alcohol-related incidents when allowing guests to purchase alcohol during athletic events.”

Gore said with a license they plan to sell alcohol 60 minutes before a game and cut off sales 10 minutes into the third quarter.

Based on the numbers from other universities they could make $250,000 a game.

Local 4 reached out to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) about the decision.

Jennifer Dunn, Chief Development Officer said, “The reality is the NCAA allows this to happen and our hope is that regardless of the venue that wherever alcohol is sold no person younger than 21 is allowed to drink.”

The University of Michigan has not decided on whether they will allow alcohol to be sold during sporting events.