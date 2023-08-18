City council hashes out what marijuana would look like in Harper Woods community

As the city of Harper Woods works out how and where it should allow marijuana shops, the city council got an earful from residents Thursday night worried the city would do away with a required 1,500 feet between pot establishments.

The council voted 4-3 to keep that buffer in place.

The acting city manager had advocated removing the buffer requirement because he was concerned about the potential for litigation. Neighbors pushed back.

“I’d like to invite you over to my house so you can see exactly what you’re proposing will affect our neighborhood,” said Janet Hummel to the council.

Their concern was removing the buffer would allow no cap on marijuana businesses.

City Councilwoman Vivian Sawicki, who sat on the cannabis committee, told the crowd the buffer zone requirement was there for a reason.

“We want to limit the number of facilities that can come into our community,” said Sawicki.

The city’s ordinance sees marijuana businesses located along Kelly Road or Harper Avenue.

“We understand marijuana is legal in Michigan,” said Lori Sheridan. “We just want to be a part of the conversation.”