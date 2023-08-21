PHOTOS: Suspects in Livonia Amber Alert; infant twin boys abducted

Police are looking for two females (right) wanted for allegedly taking two infant boys (left) from Livonia on Aug. 21, 2023. They are believed to be driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee. Images provided by Michigan State Police.

LIVONIA, Mich. – An Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning after two infant twin boys were abducted out of Livonia by “two females.”

At 5:54 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, an Amber Alert notification was issued in Southeast Michigan. Police later said that two 14-day-old twin boys, named Montana Alexander Bridges and Matthew Jace Bridges, were missing and endangered.

The twins were reportedly abducted in Livonia by two “females” whose ages and identities are unknown. Both the boys and the suspects were described as African-American by police.

The infants were only believed to be wearing diapers.

Authorities believe the suspects were driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle was last seen near the Quality Inn on Plymouth Road, between Merriman and Middlebelt roads, police said. The vehicle has chrome trim around the passenger windows. A license plate number has not been provided.

Images of the suspects and vehicle can be seen below.

No other information has been provided at this time. The exact location the children were taken from is unclear at this time.

Anyone with information should call 911, or the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470 ext. 2.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be provided as the story develops.

Twin boys, only 14 days old, missing from Livonia as of Aug. 21, 2023. Photo provided by police. (Michigan State Police)

Police are looking for two "females" wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Livonia on Aug. 21, 2023. (Michigan State Police)

Police are looking for two "females" wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Livonia on Aug. 21, 2023. (Michigan State Police)

Police are looking for two "females" wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Livonia on Aug. 21, 2023. (Michigan State Police)

Police are looking for a black Jeep Grand Cherokee in connection with an Amber Alert out of Livonia on Aug. 21, 2023. (Michigan State Police)