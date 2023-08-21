Teen charged with murder in Macomb County crash that killed mother, hurt husband, toddler

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 16-year-old accused of fleeing from police and causing a fatal car crash earlier this month in Sterling Heights is facing several charges, including murder, officials announced Monday.

On Aug. 12, the teenage driver reportedly tried to avoid police as officers attempted to pull him over on northbound Van Dyke Avenue at 15 Mile Road.

Sterling Heights police said they noticed the driver’s blinker was on but he wasn’t switching lanes, a “common sign that someone may have been under the influence of something,” said Sterling Heights police Lt. Mario Bastianelli. Officers ran the license plate and discovered there was no insurance associated with the vehicle, which is illegal in Michigan, and then attempted a traffic stop.

The 16-year-old driver, identified only as a boy from Detroit, reportedly ran a red light at 16 Mile Road while trying to flee officers. He crashed into a vehicle traveling eastbound on 16 Mile Road that was occupied by a mother, husband and 2-year-old boy.

The 31-year-old mother was killed in the crash. Officials said she was pregnant at the time of the crash. Her 2-year-old son and 34-year-old husband were initially hospitalized in critical condition. The toddler was released from the hospital, but the husband remained in critical condition as of Monday, Aug. 21, officials said.

The teenager was not injured in the crash, according to police.

The 16-year-old has since been charged as an adult with second-degree murder, gross negligence causing the death of a fetus, first-degree fleeing and eluding, and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury. He has been given a $500,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in court next on Aug. 31.

The 16-year-old’s identity and photograph will not be made public due to his age.