16-year-old driver involved in deadly crash with family of 3 in Sterling Heights awaits charges

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – The 16-year-old driver from Detroit who killed a 31-year-old mother while critically injuring her 31-year-old husband and 2-year-old child in Sterling Heights is still awaiting charges.

The crash occurred Saturday (Aug. 12) at 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Van Dyke Avenue and Metro Parkway when the teen driver on the run from police slammed into the car the family was driving in.

Sterling Heights police were on patrol when they observed a tan Chevy Equinox driving down 15 Mile Road.

“They observed this tan Equinox driving down 15 Mile in the right lane with its left turn signal on, not changing lanes or anything,” said Sterling Heights police Lt. Mario Bastianelli. “It was a common sign that someone may have been under the influence or something. We get behind the vehicle and run the license plate. The vehicle came back with no insurance, which is a misdemeanor. We ultimately tried to stop the vehicle.”

Police say the 16-year-old behind the wheel opted to flee.

“Literally, this chase was 36 seconds from start to finish,” Bastianelli said.

In 36 seconds, the 16-year-old boy blew through the red light at the intersection of Van Dyke Avenue and Metro Parkway, plowing into the Sterling Heights family of three.

Police say the 16-year-old boy is in custody.