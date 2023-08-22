Trans refugee starts new chapter in Detroit

DETROIT – According to the Migration Policy Institute, more than 73,000 refugees resettle in the United States every year.

Over the decades, more than three million people from all over the world have sought refuge in America, Alessandro is one of them. The 25-year-old is originally from Nicaragua but was forced to leave.

“I was born as a girl, I was still living in my country as a girl,” said Alessandro, who added there were many situations where he felt he was in danger because of his gender identity.

He arrived in the U.S. so he could begin his transition in 2021. He first ended up in Texas before reconnecting with a cousin who was already living here in Detroit. His family in Nicaragua turned their backs on him.

“I already knew that it could happen,” said Alessandro. “But I wasn’t prepared.”

Alessandro found support and acceptance from his cousin and Samaritas. After getting to Detroit, the nonprofit Samaritas connected him with Hamzah Barood. Barood, a refugee himself, helped Alessandro get settled and connected to treatment.

“We take care of all the immigrants, we don’t care about the color, gender, region,” said Barood.

Today, Alessandro is working as a translator and living his authentic life. He said his life now gives him a feeling of happiness he can’t quite explain.