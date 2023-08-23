UAW holds ‘practice picket’ outside Detroit auto plant ahead of potential strike

The contract with the Big Three expires in roughly three weeks.

UAW President Shawn Fain held what the union called a “practice picket” Wednesday outside of a Stellantis plant on Detroit’s east side.

As of Aug. 23, there are only 22 days left before the current contract with the Big Three expires.

Montrice Lewis was one of several dozen autoworkers who rallied and then walked a practice picket outside of Detroit’s Mack Assembly Plant.

“It may come down to a strike and if it does I am prepared to strike,” said Lewis, who said they haven’t gained as much as they’ve given up over the past 14 years.

“We’re trying to bring back everything that they take away,” said Jason Bastien, who also works at the Mack Plant.

Bastien also wants to see the two-tier worker system, which came about when the auto industry was on the brink of collapse, come to an end.

“They’re doing the same exact thing every day,” Bastien said. “However, one is making more, one is making less. That’s not fair to the working man or the family they have to support.”

UAW President Shawn Fain rallied the crowd before the practice picket and spoke about how newer workers have to work eight years before getting full pay, meaning some have had to take up shifts every day of the week.

“What’s important in life is not working in a factory and living in a factory seven days a week and spending the majority of your time slaving away at work,” Fain said.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib walked with autoworkers during the practice picket and recalled her dad’s job at Ford.

“My dad, 90 days in and he was vested, he had a pension there was no such thing as tiers,” said the Congresswoman, who went on to say companies are “making record profits and they don’t actually want to give the cost of living adjustment back, it’s unfair.”

Since 2013, the Big Three made $250 billion in North American profits and in the first six months of 2023, they made $21 billion. Workers and the union representing them said they want their fair share.

The current contract with The Big Three comes to an end on Sept. 14.