2 former Wayne County employees accused of stealing thousands in county funds

DETROIT – Two former Wayne County Roads Division employees are facing charges after reportedly stealing thousands of dollars in county funds.

According to authorities, Kevin Gunn, 64, and Jazmine Bass, 32, have both been charged with one count of Larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000. They are accused of stealing more than $4,000 while employed by Wayne County.

The prosecutor’s office alleges Gunn diverted county workers, who were paid overtime, and used county-owned building materials to build out Bass’s store, Romulus Nutrition.

The store is not connected to Wayne County.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted after the authorities received an anonymous tip about the misuse of taxpayer funds in connection with Romulus Nutrition.