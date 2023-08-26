72º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

We asked for pictures of your dogs. You did not disappoint!

WDIV Insiders celebrate National Dog Day

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: National Dog Day, Dogs, Pets
Australian Shepherd dog. (WDIV/Kayla Clarke)

Grab your pup’s favorite treat, pick out a party hat, and celebrate! Saturday is National Dog Day!

That dog pictured above is Arkin. He lives with me and he’s a very good boy. Maybe even the best boy. It’s not a contest. But if it was, he would win.

We asked WDIV Insiders to submit pictures of their dogs. They did not disappoint!

---> See all the great dog photos here <---

I’m sure this is an expression any owner of a ball-obsessed dog can recognize. This pup is Ollie. He is waiting for his ball. He loves his ball.

S4Hand

Ollie waiting for his ball

0
Detroit

This gorgeous, happy, boy is Buddy. Look at those fluffy ears! The perfect size for scritches.

S4Hand

Happy Boy Buddy

1
Detroit

This is Trixie! Don’t we all wish we could be more like Trixie? Cuddled up under a heap of blankets.

deblock1376

Trixie on a Monday

1
Detroit

Farley! This rescue pit mix has THE BEST smile!

Rebecca R

Farley! A rescue pit mix with the biggest block head.

0
Ferndale

What is a group of dogs called? A herd? A flock? A pack! That sounds right. Look at this perfect pack.

Axel Foley

All in the family

0
Detroit

Charlie! Charlie loves to snuggle! We love Charlie!

Nora

Charlie loves to snuggle

0
Detroit

Look at the lovely curls on Gemma!

LSosin

Gemma, Bernadoodle

0
West Bloomfield Township

Ginger! She looks like she’s got some spunk! Her family says Ginger loves her family, car rides, toys, and ice cubes!

TMHHMT

Ginger is a 7 yr old White Shepherd who loves her Daddy most of all! She loves her family, her car rides, her toys, and her ice cubes!!!

0
Detroit

---> See all the great dog photos here <---

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter