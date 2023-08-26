We asked for pictures of your dogs. You did not disappoint!

Grab your pup’s favorite treat, pick out a party hat, and celebrate! Saturday is National Dog Day!

That dog pictured above is Arkin. He lives with me and he’s a very good boy. Maybe even the best boy. It’s not a contest. But if it was, he would win.

We asked WDIV Insiders to submit pictures of their dogs. They did not disappoint!

---> See all the great dog photos here <---

I’m sure this is an expression any owner of a ball-obsessed dog can recognize. This pup is Ollie. He is waiting for his ball. He loves his ball.

This gorgeous, happy, boy is Buddy. Look at those fluffy ears! The perfect size for scritches.

This is Trixie! Don’t we all wish we could be more like Trixie? Cuddled up under a heap of blankets.

Farley! This rescue pit mix has THE BEST smile!

What is a group of dogs called? A herd? A flock? A pack! That sounds right. Look at this perfect pack.

Charlie! Charlie loves to snuggle! We love Charlie!

Look at the lovely curls on Gemma!

Ginger! She looks like she’s got some spunk! Her family says Ginger loves her family, car rides, toys, and ice cubes!

TMHHMT Ginger is a 7 yr old White Shepherd who loves her Daddy most of all! She loves her family, her car rides, her toys, and her ice cubes!!! 56 minutes ago 0 Detroit

---> See all the great dog photos here <---