WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A 63-year-old grandfather drowned while out in Horseshoe Lake when the canoe that he and his 3-year-old grandson had capsized in Washtenaw County.

Officials said the grandson was pulled out of the water by another boater in the area, but the 63-year-old man was not found then, causing a rescue operation to occur on Tuesday (Aug. 29) morning.

The sheriff’s department has confirmed to Local 4 that the 63-year-old man’s body was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.