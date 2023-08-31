Michigan nonprofits, organizations raise awareness of opioid use disorder

Nonprofits and treatment centers spent the day remembering those lost and spreading the word on prevention.

DETROIT – Up to $338 million is available for Michigan communities ravaged by the opioid epidemic.

It’s part of a Walgreens national opioid settlement. Eligible local governments could receive direct payments over 18 years.

Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging municipalities to sign up before the deadline Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect as Thursday, Aug. 31, is International Overdose Day. Nonprofits and treatment centers spent the day remembering those lost and spreading the word on prevention.

Kathy Roberts, with Community Medical Services, said she’s thinking of Nicholas DiFranco, who died from a drug overdose in the Macomb County Jail in 2018.

“He was dating my niece and we got really close with him,” Roberts said. “He just could not stop and he ended up overdosing and it’s very near and dear to our hearts.”

Roberts is a counselor at Community Medical Services in Sterling Heights. She helps others with the same struggle. They spread awareness with a balloon release Thursday, Aug. 31.

“Opioid use disorder is real and it’s in the community,” said Kameshia Rogers, the Regional Operations Director of Community Medical Services. “And if you know someone that is struggling, Community Medical Services is here to help.”

Families Against Narcotics, also based out of Macomb County, hosted a vigil the same day to reflect and share resources.

“All overdose deaths are all preventable if naloxone was present, if community education was aligned or if people had access to harm reduction modalities,” said David Clayton, the Program Director of harm:less, a Families Against Narcotics harm reduction program.

When it comes to bringing more awareness and resources to people, Families Against Narcotics encourages eligible local governments to sign up for the Walgreens national opioid settlement before the deadline.

“We’re really eager to see how local governments decide to utilize those funds,” said Families Against Narcotics Director of Operations Dunya Barash. “They can directly impact the people we serve. They could be provided to an agency like ours to be able to sustain programs, create new programs and really take a look at what the community needs are.”